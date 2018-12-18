Chocobo’s Mystery Dungeon: Every Buddy! Will Arrive in Japan in March

Final Fantasy is the king of spin-offs, and there’s another one on the way for you to enjoy. RPG Dungeon-crawler Chocobo’s Mystery Dungeon: Every Buddy! will be releasing in Japan and you won’t have to wait long to play. It will launch on both the PS4 and Nintendo Switch on March 20, 2019.

This comes by way of V-Jump, a Japanese magazine that focuses on manga and video games. V-Jump also noted the voice cast, which will include Yuichi Nakamura voicing Cid, Sayaka Senbongi as Shiroma, Yuko Sanpei voicing Raffaello, and Maria Naganawa Dungeon Hero X.

Chocobo’s Mystery Dungeon: Every Buddy! is a followup to Final Fantasy Fables: Chocobo’s Dungeon, which released for the Wii and Nintendo DS over a decade ago, respectively. The gameplay features randomly generated dungeons and turn-based battles.

In this newest iteration, it seems like there will be a focus on recruiting other monsters using the “Buddy system,” hence the name Every Buddy! There are different jobs that grant abilities, as well as outfits for you to play with. Every Buddy! will also include cooperative play so you can collect items, fight, and complete dungeons with a Buddy!

There is no word on a western release, but we’ll keep you updated as we get more information. If you’re in North America, you might have to import a copy of this when it releases next Spring.

[Source: Gematsu via V-Jump Magazine]