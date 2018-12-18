Wired Productions Is Getting Involved With Close to the Sun

During Gamescom 2017, developer Storm in a Teacup unveiled its first-person horror title Close to the Sun for PC. Several months later, the game was revealed to also be heading to the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. Now the Italian studio has announced it’s teaming with Wired Productions to publish the game.

As a way of perhaps celebrating the news, a brand-new trailer has been launched. This time, viewers get a closer look at the terror on display in Close to the Sun. See a tease showcasing what Close to the Sun has in store.

Close to the Sun follows Rose, a journalist, aboard Nikola Tesla’s ship, Helios, in an alternate version of the 19th Century. In this tale, Tesla’s groundbreaking scientific achievements have already changed the world. He’s designed Helios in an effort to prioritize scientific progress, freeing inventive minds from corporate espionage and the confines of society. Based on the footage featured in the trailer above, things fail to go according to Tesla’s plan.

The stunning art-deco style, sci-fi horror atmosphere, and even the logo design all seem to pay tribute to what made BioShock so successful over a decade ago. Additionally, the premise harkens back to one of BioShock’s core tenets, as the ambitious Nikola Tesla created a space in which science can advance undeterred by rules, regulations, and societal opposition, similar to Andrew Ryan’s building Rapture with the same sort of ideals in mind for science, art, and medicine. As such, this game’s title seems perfectly apt. Like the Icarus of Greek mythology or BioShock’s Andrew Ryan, this version of Tesla may indeed be flying a little too close to the sun.

Close to the Sun will release on the PlayStation 4, PC, and Xbox One in 2019.