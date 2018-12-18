Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 DLC Adds Broly and SSGSS Gogeta This Week

Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 is still alive and well! Now, Bandai Namco revealed that Extra Pack 4 will finally be dropping on December 19, 2018. (We’ve been waiting!) You can look forward to yet another massive add-on with new characters, quests, costumes, and more. Check out the trailer above to see them in action!

The biggest draw here for most Dragon Ball fans is going to be the addition of Broly (“Broly Full Power Super Saiyan”) as a playable character. This is the revised version of Broly that we saw in the Dragon Ball Super: Broly movie, and he looks terrifying. His legendary power has been fully-realized in the game, and in the trailer you’ll see him tossing Goku around like an impotent rag-doll.

SSGSS Gogeta is the second new playable character, and this fused god seems to be the only person (or people) capable of standing up to Broly in his new form. He’s fast, resourceful, and powerful. He doesn’t look quite as cool as Vegeto, but he comes close.

A new stage has been added, and now players can feel like they’re participating in the high-stakes Tournament of Power. This legendary contest put the fate of eight different universes at stake, with the losers of the competition damning their home universe to destruction. No pressure.

Also new in Extra Pack 4 are a trove of accessories, five new parallel quests, eight new skills, 15 super souls, and some new costumes. If you don’t fancy playing as Broly or SSGSS Gogeta, you can still wear their clothes on your custom character.