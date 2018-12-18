Fallout 76 Mutation Combination Makes Players Fly

It seems that although the general response to Fallout 76 has been negative, the community just can’t stop talking about it. On December 17, 2018, a YouTuber named TYR posted a video of him flying in-game, and it’s all thanks to a combination of mutations, friends, and perk cards. It’s important to note that this is not really a glitch or bug, but rather an exploit. As a result, it’s probably something that was not intended to be included.

In case you’re wondering how to perform this Fallout 76 exploit, you’ll need a few things. First is the Marsupial mutation, which can multiply your jump height by up to three times the normal amount at the cost of 4 intelligence. You’ll also need the Bird Bones mutation, which will slow your fall speed by 25% and reduce most fall damage depending on the height you’re dropping from. This will also cost you 4 strength, to balance things.

At this point, you can use the Strange in Numbers perk card, an enhancement that buffs your mutations if your teammates also have mutations. The combination of Marsupial, Bird Bones, and Strength in Numbers allows you to essentially walk on the air. It’s worth noting that the more team members you have that are sharing the Strength in Numbers perk, the more effective it will be, as it seems to stack at this point. Another tidbit is to use the Class Freak perk, which will reduce the negative effects of mutations like the -4 to strength and intelligence.

Currently, Bethesda has not addressed this Fallout 76 exploit, and it’s unclear if it will be patched any time soon. With the way things have been going, it seems like the team has had their plate full, so this exploit could be around for a while. Either way, we’ll keep you updated with any changes that come to Fallout 76.

[Source: PC Gamer]