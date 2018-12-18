Kratos and Atreus Say Goodbye to Faye in God of War’s ‘Memories of Mother’ Video

Here’s a warning! Spoilers lie ahead for God of War.

Sony has released a new trailer for God of War; however, the trailer does not serve as an announcement of any kind, nor does it offer any hints about the franchise’s future. Rather, it celebrates Kratos’ and Atreus’ journey to the highest peak in the land, where the father and son travelled to spread the ashes of Atreus’ mother, Faye. Brief as the trailer is, some may find it quite affecting.

Join Kratos and Atreus in saying goodbye to Faye in the “Memories of Mother” trailer below:

This glimpse into God of War’s world shows off a variety of the game’s locations, all of which are memorable for unique reasons. However, there are a few locales that specifically call back to Faye’s absent presence during the experience. One such location is the small family’s home. Another is the top of Jotunheim, the highest peak in the realm where Faye asked Kratos and Atreus to spread her ashes. In the trailer, harkening back to the game’s ending, father and son bid their loved one farewell one final time.

Faye’s absent presence had to be conveyed beyond the journey’s purpose. She needed a voice. Co-Producer Keith Leary and composer Bear McCreary wanted that voice to break through in the powerful vocals of Faroese singer Eivør Pálsdóttiron, who Leary discovered on YouTube. Apparently, Eivør’s song “Trøllabundin” is what won them over.

Eivør’s vocals for “Memories of Mother” are heard throughout God of War. A brief sampling of the track can first be heard early in the game, as Atreus lights candles around Faye’s body. The song appears again once Kratos and Atreus reach the top of Jotunheim. A more intimate iteration of the song, “Memories of Mother (Farewell to Faye Version),” features in the above trailer, and is avaialble on Spotify.

God of War launched early in 2018, receiving instant acclaim from critics and fans. The praise has already made God of War another award-winning entry in the long-running franchise. It took home four Golden Joystick Awards and won The Game Awards 2018 Game of the Year category over the likes of Marvel’s Spider-Man and Red Dead Redemption 2.

[Source: PlayStation Blog]