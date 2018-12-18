Here’s When You Can Continue Sean and Daniel’s Life Is Strange 2 Journey

Life is Strange 2: Episode 2 is coming to the PlayStation 4 on January 24, 2018. This morning, Square Enix published an intense, live-action trailer starring Gonzalo Martin, who voices Sean Diaz in the game. You’ll watch an intimate scene play out between Sean and Daniel, as Daniel’s emotions get the better of his self-control and the two are forced to flee to their next hideout. Check it out above.

In the first Life is Strange, many players warn newcomers that the first episode drags a bit, but things really pick up in Episode 2. Life is Strange 2‘s debut episode got glowing reviews, but Jon Brooke , the Co-Head of Studio at Square Enix External Studios, thinks that Episode 2 will once again be a breakout moment.

Life is Strange 2 got off to a strong start, but the best is yet to come. Episode 2 is going to be a great moment for this season. Previous seasons have both had a point that was just, ‘that moment’, that captivated fans from all over the world, and we feel like this will be the one for Life is Strange 2.

The press release also included a fairly lengthy narrative setup for Episode 2, but for many of you, the details there could border on spoiler territory. If you’re the kind of person who loves to go into narrative like this completely blind, now would be a great time to look away (check out our review of Episode 1). I’m not going to post the full teaser, but here’s the opening setup:

On the run from the police following a tragic incident in Seattle and the manifestation of a strange supernatural power, Sean and Daniel Diaz continue their journey into the winter months. As the two brothers struggle against the cold, Daniel gets increasingly ill. Sean decides that they must take the risk and make their way to their distant grandparent’s house to recover and seek shelter.

It’s going to be an emotional roller-coaster. While you wait, consider checking out The Awesome Adventures of Captain Spirit.