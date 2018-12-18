Red Dead Redemption 2 Stands Tall Atop the November 2019 NPD Mountain

It’s NPD day, meaning all the available sales data for game hardware and software in North America has been tallied up and compared to years past. It may come as a huge surprise to you all, but Rockstar Games’ Red Dead Redemption 2 sits at the top of the list for sales in November 2018. However, the reigning champion of 2018 overall remains Call of Duty: Black Ops 4.

These highlights come from Daniel Ahmad, gaming data analyst and Reset Era administrator. Ahmad generally has access to NPD data and breaks it down every month, so feel free to check out the full data via our source link down below the gallery.

First of all, while not totally PlayStation relevant, it’s notable that as we head to the end of 2018, the year has proved to be the best for software sales since 2011. This is despite lower numbers for November this year compared to last year, but that can be attributed to the change in release window for Call of Duty: Black Ops 4.

In PlayStation software news, it of course bears repeating that Red Dead Redemption 2 was on top in November, exceeding the lifetime sales of its predecessor by 40 percent already. Fallout 76 has fallen short of both Fallout 4 and New Vegas, although it’s worth noting that Bethesda doesn’t report digital sales. Spyro Reignited Trilogy made the top ten, coming in at the ninth spot, and God of War made a surprise return to the top 20 thanks to some high-profile Black Friday sales.

On the console front, everyone is getting along quite well. So well, in fact, that all three major platforms sold over 1.3 million units, which is only the second time in history any three platforms hit the million mark in a November. PlayStation 4 is the leader in unit sales, and is the leader in dollar sales for the year so far, while the Nintendo Switch is the winner for November in the dollar category.

Finally, here are the overall top 20 games for November 2018, as well as the PlayStation 4’s own top ten:

Overall

Red Dead Redemption 2 Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 Battlefield V Fallout 76 Pokemon: Lets Go Pikachu Pokemon: Lets Go Eevee NBA 2K19 Madden NFL 19 Spyro Reignited Trilogy FIFA 19 Assassin’s Creed: Odyssey Super Mario Party Marvel’s Spider-Man Mario Kart 8 WWE 2K19 God of War 2018 Shadow Of The Tomb Raider Just Dance 2019 Grand Theft Auto V Forza Horizon 4

PS4

Red Dead Redemption 2 Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 Fallout 76 Battlefield V NBA 2K19 Spyro Reignited Trilogy Madden NFL 19 Marvel’s Spider-Man FIFA 19 Assassin’s Creed: Odyssey

