Onimusha: Warlords Trophies Are Not for the Feint of Heart

The fact that Onimusha: Warlords is a remaster of the original PlayStation 2 game means this may already be your second playthrough of the game, but get ready to run it back again and again if you want to complete this massive, challenging trophy list.

The Onimusha: Warlords trophy list consists of fifty-six trophies in total, including forty-eight bronze trophies, five silver, two gold, and one platinum. Completionists will be in it for the long haul, as the game requires you to complete it at least three to five time to score all the trophies. There are also five enhancements you’ll need to max out completely.

If you’re going for this game’s platinum trophy, you’ll definitely want to plan ahead. Some challenges are at odds with each other. For instance, there are trophies for maxing out enhancements, but one trophy requires that you beat the game on normal difficulty without enhancing swords or jewels at all.

Below is the Onimusha: Warlords trophy list in its entirety so you can take the most efficient route.

The True Onimusha: Collect all trophies. Platinum

Your Soul is Mine: Use the gauntlet to absorb demon souls. Bronze

Lightning Strikes: Obtain the Shiden. Bronze

Raging Flames: Obtain the Kouen. Bronze

A Storm is Coming: Obtain the Arashi. Bronze

Vengeance: Defeat Osric. Bronze

Slaying in the Moonlight: Defeat Marcellus. Bronze

There Can Be Only One: Defeat Stylado. Bronze

Axe-ecutioner: Defeat Barabazuu. Bronze

Pest Exterminator: Defeat Hecuba. Bronze

Elite Demon Slayer: Defeat Marcellus’s final form. Bronze

Save the Princess: Defeat Fortinbras. Bronze

The Silent Thinker: Solve the crest puzzle. Bronze

Keep to Yourself: Enter the abandoned keep. Bronze

Occult Unsealed: Unseal the path to the Keep Underground. Bronze

Wish I Had This Sooner!: Obtain the Sacred Knife. Bronze

Glimmering Waters: Use the Decorated Sword to enter the East Area. Bronze

When Worlds Collide: Open the gate to the Demon World. Bronze

Just Halfway: Complete the first half of the Dark Realm. Bronze

A Survivor to the End: Complete the second half of the Dark Realm. Silver

Blunt Sword, Sharp Mind: Complete the game on Normal without enhancing swords or using Jewels. Gold

The Ultimate Champion: Complete the game on Ultimate difficulty. Bronze

None for Me, Thanks: Complete the game on Normal without using herbs or medicine. Silver

Speed Demon: Complete the game in less than 3 hours. Silver

Pro-nimusha: Complete the game and get an S Rank. Gold

Ogre Savior: Complete all stages of Oni Spirits. Silver

Sight Beyond Sight: Obtain the Vision Staff. Bronze

Near, Far, Wherever You Are: Obtain all long-range weapons. Bronze

Armor Collector: Obtain all armor for Samanosuke. Bronze

Demons Die Now: Obtain the Bishamon Sword. Bronze

Walking Encyclopedia: Collect all files. Bronze

Never Lost: Collect all maps. Bronze

All for One, One for Fluorite: Collect all Fluorite. Silver

Panda-monium: Unlock Samanosuke’s alternate outfit. Bronze

Scantily-Clad Jutsu: Unlock Kaede’s alternate outfit. Bronze

Enhance!: Enhance equipment at Magic Mirror. Bronze

Gaunt and Done It: Enhance the gauntlet to maximum. Bronze

Max Swords: Enhance all swords to maximum. Bronze

Max Orbs: Enhance all orbs to maximum. Bronze

Demonic Vitality: Use Power Jewels to increase Vitality to maximum. Bronze

Magic Overload: Use Magic Jewels to increase Magic Power to maximum. Bronze

All in a Day’s Work: Save a soldier under attack by demons. Bronze

Deadly Strike: Use a Special Attack to kill a demon. Bronze

Secret Ninja Skills: Strike a demon with Kaede’s Special Attack. Bronze

One Chance: Strike Marcellus’s final form with a Deflect Critical attack. Bronze

See You Next Fall: Defeat a demon by knocking it down the waterfall. Bronze

Road Kill: Kill a demon with a battering ram. Bronze

Mano A Mano: Win a power struggle with a demon. Bronze

Luck? Yeah, Right: Solve all number puzzles. Bronze

Decrypter, Table for One: Solve all decoder boxes. Bronze

Soul Whisperer: Obtain the Rosary of Communication. Bronze

Fall’s Flight: Spot the flock of wild geese at dusk. Bronze

Undying Summer: Find the beetle on the tree trunk. Bronze

All Lives Big and Small: Absorb souls from carp. Bronze

Bamboo-zled!: Cut down bamboo in the bamboo forest. Bronze

Two to Tango: Speak to the first and second old moth man. Bronze

