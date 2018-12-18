PlayStation Store Global Update – December 18, 2018

North American Update

December’s PlayStation Plus Lineup

PSVR Games

Beats fever ($19.99)

Borderlands 2 VR ($49.99)

Gun Club VR ($24.99/PS+ $19.99)

Rollercoaster Tycoon Joyride ($19.99)

RollerCoaster Arcade VR Bundle ($7.99)

Richie’s Plank Experience ($14.99)

PS4 Demos

Kingmaker: Rise to the Throne

PS4 Games

Atari Flashback Classics Vol. 3 ($19.99)

Bibi & Tina – Adventures with Horses ($19.99)

Bibi Blocksberg – Big Broom Race 3 ($19.99)

Bleed – Deluxe Edition ($30.49/PS+ $9.14)

Cook, Serve, Delicious! 2!! ($12.99)

Danger Zone Bundle – Danger Zone and Danger Zone 2 ($32.49)

Double Switch – 25th Anniversary Edition ($14.99)

Enchanted Kingdoms Bundle ($35.99)

Escape Game : Aloha ($5.99)

Fall of Light – Deluxe Edition ($26.99/PS+ $8.09)

FINAL FANTASY XV MULTIPLAYER: COMRADES ($9.99)

Fishing Sim World + Quad Lake Pass ($54.99)

For Honor Complete Edition ($109.99)

HITMAN 2 – Holiday Hoarders (Free)

Kingdom Treasury Collection ($24.99)

Kingdom Two Crowns ($19.99)

Kingmaker: Rise to the Throne ($14.99)

Knights of Pen and Paper Bundle ($22.49)

Knights of Pen & Paper 2 Deluxiest Edition ($12.99)

Nippon Marathon ($14.99)

One Word by POWGI ($7.99)

PRO EVOLUTION SOCCER 2019 LITE (Free)

Rollercoaster Tycoon Joyride ($19.99)

Scintillatron 4096 ($8.99)

Slime Rancher Deluxe Bundle ($24.99)

Ultimate Danger Bundle – 3 games in 1 bundle ($19.99)

Warhammer: Vermintide 2 ($29.99)

Warhammer: Vermintide 2 – Premium Edition ($44.99)

Warhammer: Vermintide 2 – Ultimate Edition Bundle ($54.99)

PS4 Add-on Content

Assassin’s Creed Odyssey Helix Credits XXL Pack ($99.99)

Conan Exiles: Seekers of the Dawn Pack ($9.99)

Crossout – ‘New Year’s Junior’ Pack ($6.99)

Firewall Zero Hour DLC (Free and up)

Fishing Sim World: Trophy Hunter’s Equipment Pack ($5.99)

For Honor Year 3 Pass ($29.99)

Fortnite Battle Royale: PlayStation®Plus Celebration Pack (Free for PS+)

Minecraft: The Nightmare Before Christmas ($5.99)

NASCAR Heat 3 – December Pack ($12.99)

NASCAR Heat 3 – Hendrick Motorsports Test Scheme Pack (Free)

NASCAR Heat 3 – Test Scheme Pack (Free)

Override: Mech City Brawl – Stardust ($3.99)

P3D/P5S SLC (Free and up)

Railway Empire – Great Britain & Ireland ($12.99)

Red Dead Online: Gold Bar Packs ($4.99 for 25 and up to $99.99 for 350)

Shadow of the Tomb Raider – Golden Eagle Gear ($2.99)

Shadow of the Tomb Raider – The Pillar ($4.99)

SOULCALIBUR VI – 2B ($5.99)

Super Mega Baseball 2: El Viejo Stadium ($3.99)

Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege DLC ($7.99 and up)

Vermintide 2 – Back to Ubersreik ($9.99)

Vermintide 2 – Shadows over Bögenhafen ($9.99)

Warframe: Mesa Prime Accessories Pack ($59.99)

Warframe: Mesa Prime Access Pack ($79.99)

War Thunder DLC ($24.99 and up to $99.99)

WWE 2K19 New Moves Pack ($3.99)

PS3 Add-on Content

Minecraft: The Nightmare Before Christmas ($5.99)

PS Vita Games

Dreamwalker ($2.99)

London Detective Mysteria ($29.99)

One Word by POWGI ($7.99)

