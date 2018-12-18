Ada Wong Squares Off Against a Scientist in Resident Evil 2 Footage

One of the many changes 2019’s Resident Evil 2 is making to the original game’s formula seems to be an expanded role for Ada Wong. While she was an integral part of the 1998 PS1 classic, it looks like she’s going to have even more of a focus in this reimagining. We previously got a glimpse of her in action, but a newly-released clip gives some more context to her actions.

Check out the Resident Evil 2 Ada Wong gameplay here:

While the title doesn’t say it, the video itself makes it clear that the “scientist” in question is none other than Annette Berkin. If you haven’t played the original Resident Evil 2, but have been following the progress of this incarnation, the name “Berkin” may ring some bells. The Berkin family is one of the most important aspects of Resident Evil 2. We’ve already been introduced to the patriarch William and the daughter, Sherry. Let’s just say that this family is the definition of dysfunctional.

But back to Ada! While she was playable in the 1998 incarnation of Resident Evil 2, she has an extra trick up her sleeve this time around. The “EMF Visualizer” lets her hack into various electronic devices. A lot about Ada is mysterious, including why she’s using such an anachronistic device (remember, this still takes place in the late 1990s). And since she only has a handgun equipped with 9 bullets, it seems her gameplay segment will be much more stealth-focused.

With Resident Evil 2 already making some key deviations from the original, it will be interesting to see how that changes Ada’s role. Are you excited to play as Ada when Resident Evil 2 releases? Let us know!

Resident Evil 2 releases on January 25, 2019 for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.