Senran Kagura Burst Re:Newal Has Its European Release Date

Senran Kagura Burst Re:Newal is a full 3D remake (and retelling) of Senran Kagura Burst, and it will arrive in Europe with a digital and physical release on January 18, 2019. There’s even a collector’s edition available.

Watch all the busty brawler action in the trailer below. If you stick around to the end, you’ll see it confirming its 2019 launch.

Senran Kagura Burst Re:Newal features English and French text localization. The series’ infamous and beloved Dressing Room mode is filled with new outfits and options allowing for even more customization. You can dress and pose your girls however you like, as you take on two stories from different perspectives.

In addition to the graphical and mechanical updates, Senran Kagura Burst Re:Newal introduces new special effects that emphasize the girls’ voluptuous figures. While there are still plenty of options when it comes to ogling these characters, keep in mind that Intimacy Mode has been removed from the PlayStation 4 version. (It is will remain intact on the PC.)

The Intimacy Mode places the girls in various degrees of undress while you fondle, touch, or slap them wherever you please until their meter fills, then you can kiss them. The decision to remove this mode came from Sony, which likely took issue with the mode due to the fact that the girls are in high school. (We’ve seen Sony make similar decisions before.)

Senran Kagura Burst Re:Newal will arrive physically and digitally in Europe on January 18, 2019