Senran Kagura Burst Re:Newal has a North American Release Date

Perhaps famously, Xseed Games had to slightly delay the release of upcoming brawler Senran Kagura Burst Re:Newal due to recent policy change at Sony requiring some changes. Today, after an earlier announcement for the European release, Xseed Games has also confirmed the North American release date. Senran Kagura Burst Re:Newal will launch for the PlayStation 4 and the PC on January 22, 2019.

Senran Kagura Burst Re:Newal will be available as a physical release in two different limited editions, the Tailor-Made Edition ($49.99) and the At the Seams Edition ($79.99). The former comes with a two-disc, 58-track soundtrack and a DLC code for Yumi. Yumi is a playable character who comes with a new episode, the Re:Newal Old Hanzo and Burst Girls uniforms, and the Lovery-Dovey Couple Diorama Pose Set. The latter comes will all of the above plus a set of six Busty Besties rubber character stamps (with display stands). The Tailor-Made edition will also be available digitally.

Regardless of the edition, all preorders will come with the Beautiful Something Yukata DLC, which will be available as a $3.99 purchase four weeks after the game launches. Preordering on the PlayStation Store comes with the Blooming Again theme, which will become a $2.99 purchase five weeks out. Finally, during that first four week window, the Cutie Melon and Cutie Peach DLC costumes will be available for free, and go up to $3.99 each afterwards.

Senran Kagura Burst Re:Newal is a modern remake of the original Senran Kagura Burst, which was the series’ debut and released on the Nintendo 3DS back in 2011 in Japan, and 2013 in North America.