The Sonic the Hedgehog Movie Has a Twitter Account and It’s Already Self-Aware

Well friends, we just need to accept the muscular, overly-furry Sonic the Hedgehog in our lives. When Paramount first gave a glimpse at its take on the Blue Blur, it set the internet ablaze. Things came to a head when a different, more revealing poster made its way into movie theaters. As a film coming out in 2019, the Sonic the Hedgehog movie now has its own Twitter account, and it’s fully embraced its role as the internet’s collective nightmare fuel. The levels of self-awareness are slightly concerning here, but let’s have some fun before the full reveal of Sonic’s face.

The account (@SonicMovie) only recently became active, but it certainly landed on the scene with a bang. It should be noted that this is its pinned tweet, which is also the only thing the account has tweeted so far:

Besides that, the account has been retweeting various Sonic memes. To be fair, Sonic already has a history of self-awareness on social media. A quick glimpse at the official Sonic the Hedgehog Twitter account shows that. (By which I mean the other one; I know it’s confusing.) However, with Paramount’s Sonic essentially breaking the internet, this is a whole new level of meta.

The account will “be back next year,” which presumably means that Sonic is taking a break from the gym during the holidays. However, we fully expect to see a full reveal of Hollywood’s Sonic in 2019. It will likely come from this Twitter page, so be on the lookout for that. We shall see if it lines up with the rumored Sonic poster that recently surfaced.

Sonic the Hedgehog, which will star Ben Schwartz, James Marsden, and Jim Carrey, will be released on November 8, 2019.