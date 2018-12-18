The Dreams Creator Beta Kicks Off Tomorrow

The Dreams Creator Beta will kick off Wednesday, December 19, 2018. The news was just relayed during a Media Molecule livestream, and fans may be relieved to hear that the open beta will actually make it before the end of the year as promised. If you’re hoping to participate, then make sure you’re signed up to receive Media Molecule’s official newsletter, through which the invitations will be sent. The Creator Beta will run from December 19th to January 21st.

If you read this shortly after it’s published, there’s a good chance that you won’t be able to access Media Molecule’s website. It’s slammed right now as eager PlayStation fans from around the world try to log on and navigate to their newsletter page. You can sign up for the newsletter right here, if you’re lucky. However, some reports suggest that only existing members of the newsletters will get access and not new subscribers.

There a few things you need to know about the beta before you get too excited. The disappointing news is that this will not support PlayStation VR, which is how some of us plan to experience and create in this game. You’ll also be signing what we assume will be a pretty strict non-disclosure agreement, so don’t plan on getting your Twitch channel a boost by streaming Dreams. That’s a surefire way to get your PSN account banned.

On the plus side, PlayStation Plus will not be required to participate in the Dreams Creator Beta. If you get an invitation, you’re in! It’s also a very humble 4GB download, so don’t worry about clearing out space. We’re assuming that this will consist of a fairly basic tutorial and a basic set of creator’s tools for player to mess around with, due to the download size, but we’re hoping to be pleasantly surprised.

If you don’t get an invitation, don’t sweat it. Another larger beta period will kick off later in January 2019. Stay tuned for more details.