Angry Birds VR: Isle of Pigs Will Crash Onto All Major VR Platforms

Angry Birds took the world by storm when it originally launched on mobile devices back in 2009. The franchise has since found a home on console platforms as well. Now it’s heading to virtual reality platforms in early 2019 with Angry Birds VR: Isle of Pigs. This is all thanks to a partnership between developer Rovio and Resolution Games. According to the official press release, this game will arrive “across all major VR platforms” which means there’s a good chance we’ll see it on PlayStation VR.

Chief Executive Officer of Resolution Games, Tommy Palm, spoke excitedly about this partnership with Rovio and stated:

Angry Birds lends itself perfectly to VR, where players can experience the already highly engaging characters and gameplay mechanics in a much more tangible and immersive way than ever. Just as Angry Birds was applauded for its intuitive controls and gameplay on mobile, we feel Angry Birds VR: Isle of Pigs will continue that legacy for VR.

While more information is still forthcoming, this game seems like it will be a VR version of the experience players already know, rather than take another crossover approach or introduce something new to the series.

This foray into virtual reality seems like the last frontier for this decade-old franchise as we’ve seen it on mobile, handheld systems, consoles, and even in modern arcades.