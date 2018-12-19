Go Retro With Atari Flashback Classics on the Vita Today

Who says the Vita has no games? Atari has released Atari Flashback Classics for the PlayStation Vita and it’s out today! In it, you’ll get the definitive collection of Atari 2600, Atari 5200, and Atari Arcade titles, boasting over 150 remastered games all in one package. As a surprise gift for the holidays, Atari has stealth released this collection and for the first time ever, you’ll be able to play them all on your Vita.

We’ve seen this collection before, but this package has some improved features, as well as Vita integration for you to enjoy. And most importantly, there are trophies.

The collection is quite extensive, featuring the classics like Tempest, Super Breakout, Haunted House, and a ton more. What’s nice is that the collection has been redesigned a bit just for the Vita, adding several new functions for the system. Most notably, you can now use the touchscreen, as well as the traditional methods of play like using the analog sticks or D-pad. Additionally, the user interface has been redesigned to create the classic arcade experience and you can play online with friends or locally, using Ad Hoc.

Atari may be out of the console manufacturing space, but you still can still play through their list of classic games.

You can grab Atari Flashback Classics for the PlayStation Vita for $19.99 today.