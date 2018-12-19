Batman’s Detective Comics Gets New Version of Arkham Knight

An all new version of the Arkham Knight is making his way into Detective Comics #1000 and he looks pretty bad-ass. As you may know, this character was the antagonist of 2015’s Batman: Arkham Knight, a game in which he was first introduced. Now we have a great look at his newest appearance in the upcoming comic series.

The Knight still appears to be deadly in this, as he is shown carrying a sword and gun that he will presumably be using on his victims. Spoiler alert: If you played Arkham Knight, you’ll know that this character was actually a brainwashed Jason Todd, aka Robin, who had been kidnapped by the Joker and was convinced to kill off his mentor, Batman. The Joker has always been pure evil, but this was one of the more messed-up things he’s done in his quest to off the Batman.

Although, the Detective Comics version of the Arkham Knight might not be Jason Todd after all, as he is already off fighting crime outside of Gotham under the name “The Outlaw.” It’s possible that he could find his way back and take on the role of the Knight, so we’ll have to wait and see. In the video game, Todd manages to remember who he is, and takes on the persona of “Red Hood,” a vigilante not unlike Batman, himself.

Batman: Arkham Knight was released over three years ago and the community is so curious as to what developer Rocksteady is up to these days. The team has confirmed they are not working on a Superman game, but it’s still possible their game might have Superman in it. We wouldn’t be surprised if it turned out to be a Justice League game. Let’s hope we hear something about it soon.

In the meantime, you can look forward to Detective Comics #1000, as it releases March of 2019.

[Source: IGN]