DICE is Giving Battlefield V Players Two New Weapons

The holidays are the season of giving, and EA and DICE are fully embracing the holiday spirit by giving Battlefield V players two weapons as a free gift. Players who log in from now until January 3, 2019 will find some new weapons in their arsenals. Both the Ribeyrolles 1918 assault rifle and M1897 shotgun have been added to Battlefield V, available for all to use.

The Ribeyrolles 1918 returns from Battlefield 1. It has a low rate of fire compared to other assault rifles, but offers superior accuracy. It is notable for featuring a bipod, giving it even more range than normal, the highest range for any assault rifle in Battlefield V! This new weapon will definitely give Assault players a new kind of strategy to work with.

The M1897, on the other hand, is for Support players. It’s a pump-action shotgun designed to allow players to effectively rack up one-hit kills. It also returns from Battlefield 1, letting players of DICE’s previous Battlefield game feel right at home.

While both weapons are free for now, they’ll still be available in Battlefield V after the giveaway. They can be purchased in-game after January 3rd with Company Coins. However, since they’re available for free now, it’s worth it to at least log in to Battlefield V during this period to ensure you get your hands on them.

It’s definitely a nice gesture on DICE’s part, especially with Battlefield V facing some controversy at the moment. DICE made changes to Battlefield V’s Time-to-Kill (TTK), which didn’t go over smoothly. However, the developer recently walked back on its changes.

[Source: EA]