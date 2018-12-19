PlayStation LifeStyle’s Game of the Year 2018 Awards – Best Racing Game Winner

There’s nothing quite like feeling that digital wind in your hair while cruising along at hundreds of miles per hour. This year’s racing games took unique approaches to the genre, remastering an old classic, letting players hit the ceiling to race, and even putting players on two wheels. Only one racing game could be the favorite of the year though. Which one did we think best represented racing in 2018? Here are the PlayStation LifeStyle nominations for Best Racing Game in 2018.

Best Racing Game 2018 Winner

Burnout Paradise Remastered

Our own Paulmichael Contreras explained why Burnout Paradise Remastered deserved the title of best racing game this year, despite beign a remaster of a classic. “Burnout Paradise was one of, if not the best arcade racer of the last generation of consoles. While Criterion Games has been busy working on other things, EA at least saw fit to release a remastered copy of this classic on the PS4. The result may not have had many new bells and whistles, but then again, why fix what ain’t broke?”

Reader’s Choice Winner

Burnout Paradise Remastered

You all agreed that Burnout Paradise was a classic arcade racer that deserved to re-emerge on current generation consoles. While there were a lot of great representations in the racing genre this year, it was this recreation of a classic that won the day. Onrush and The Crew 2 both had a strong showing, but the power of Burnout Paradise overcame both of them.

