PlayStation LifeStyle’s Game of the Year 2018 Awards – Best Sports Game Winner

While sports games may not be all that popular with some sects of gamers, they are still extremely popular and successful. People love stepping up to the plate with a bat in hand or kicking a ball into the goal at the last second. Wrestling counts as a sport, right? We included that in this year’s nominees, as well as a little bit of hockey. Only one sports tile can come out on top. Here are the PlayStation LifeStyle nominations for Best Sports Game in 2018.

Best Sports Game 2018 Winner

MLB The Show 18

Our own Paulmichael Contreras summed up why MLB The Show 18 deserved to win this award. “It’s become something of a constant in the gaming world: MLB The Show consistently delivers a stellar performance. This year’s release was no different. The famed Road to the Show mode lets players live out their fantasy of starting out in the minors, working their way up to majors, triumphs and struggles included. Meanwhile, a dynamic difficulty adjusts to actual performance, to ensure an even challenge throughout. The online experience may have been a bit wonky at launch, but that’s a small price to pay when you’re busy working on perfecting that swing.”

Reader’s Choice Winner

FIFA 19

Seems like we’ve got a few soccer—sorry, futbol—fans in our audience. FIFA 19 won this one with readers by a large margin. MB The Show 18 did come in second for you, but it lost by quite a few votes to the might of the black and white ball.

Don’t miss our full lineup of nominees for the PlayStation LifeStyle Game of the Year awards. We’ll be revealing more winners all throughout the week, leading up to the Game of the Year on Friday December 21.