There are certain mornings when you wake up, open up PSLS, Twitter, Reddit, or just your Google news feed, and the day doesn’t quite play out how you might have expected it to. There were a number of surprises that were hard to fathom this year, both good and bad. From massive publishers breaking the status quo on convention attendance to retro games being some of the hottest things this year, we were left saying “what is going on?” more than once. There was one particular surprising event that shocked us more than the others, however. Here are the PlayStation LifeStyle nominations for Biggest Surprise in 2018.

Biggest Surprise 2018 Winner

Sony Skipping E3 2019

It just kind of seems unfathomable to think that Sony would entirely miss the biggest gaming expo, but the longer you look, the more it’s obvious the writing was on the wall. E3 has been shedding support from developers and publishers for years, we just didn’t expect the console manufacturer and one of the “Big Three” to step aside. Of course this has also led to rampant and wild speculation about the timing of announcements of future consoles. Could a PS5 be just around the corner? Is Sony skipping E3 because we’re getting another massive Sony event shortly before or after? Shawn Layden has heavily hinted about some major 2019 announcements for the company, so all we can do is wait and see. At the very least, we’ll know what this is all about sometime in the next year.

Reader’s Choice Winner

It looks like you were just as surprised as we were to learn that Sony would be stepping away from E3 for the first time in the expo’s 20+ year history. It’s a shocking move that’s rocked the status quo of the gaming industry’s cadence, but perhaps it’s indicative of the next generation of consoles that are also rumored to upset the balance and launch gaming to entirely new places.

