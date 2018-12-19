Final Fantasy VII Remake Reveal Teased for 2019

The long road to whatever the heck the Final Fantasy VII remake will end up being seems to have no end in sight, but the team behind it has been getting the positive messaging out at every opportunity. At the same time, things have gone relatively quiet since a rumored falling out with co-developer CyberConnect2. As we head into the end of 2018, Weekly Jump got a hold of several members of the video game industry to get some hints of what’s next, including Square Enix’s own Tetsuya Nomura and Yoshinori Kitase. They had some strange and interesting things to say about everyone’s favorite mystery remake.

Tetsuya Nomura, director of the Final Fantasy VII remake project, and producer Yoshinori Kitase, both provided a “keyword” for 2019, along with a message for the fans. Nomura’s keyword was, well, “7.” But his message was more of a nugget, as he said “various plans will be announced.” Meanwhile, Kitase’s keyword was, “long wait,” and his message was, “I’d like to try my best to respond to the expectations of the fans.” Notable here of course is that these are messages and keywords for 2019 specifically, which means there may be plans in place right now to give out some Final Fantasy VII news.

It’s important to remember that Square Enix only has so much on the slate for 2019 right now, with Kingdom Hearts III just barely missing 2018 and Left Alive being the only titles with release dates. Some Final Fantasy VII news could be just the ticket to keep the hype train rolling after fans are finished powering through Kingdom Hearts III.

[Source: Twinfinite]