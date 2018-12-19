Ubisoft Is Teasing a For Honor and Assassin’s Creed Cross-Over

Ubisoft is teasing something big. On December 19, 2018, the official For Honor Twitter account posted the video below, which is plainly teasing some kind of cross-over with the Assassin’s Creed universe.

You can see this unexpected video here.

Nothing is true, everything is permitted. pic.twitter.com/6CSiROHvYF — For Honor (@ForHonorGame) December 19, 2018

This is a bit strange, since For Honor‘s heroes are based neither on historical figures, nor on video game characters. We wouldn’t expect an Assassin’s Creed protagonist to show up as one of the new heroes, but there is a good chance that we will see some Assassin’s Creed clothing and weapons show up in the game. For Honor lets players wield a wide selection of weapons that you’ll also find in the Assassin’s Creed games, so it’s not a stretch to think that we might see a few themed weapons show up in scavenger crates for a seasonal event.

We also know that For Honor‘s first season of year-three content is right around the corner, and what better way to sell the year-three pass than with exclusive outfits? The For Honor year-three pass does include an epic outfit for each new hero, and we could very well see some classic Assassin’s Creed regalia makes its way into the game that way.

We’re also looking forward to a few new For Honors stages. Could we see a new map based on one of the locales in Assassin’s Creed Odyssey? I would be okay with that, even though it doesn’t exactly line up with For Honor‘s aesthetic. Of course, a mashup of styles and aesthetics is no problem for Ubisoft. In case you forgot, we already saw a mind-bending collaboration between Final Fantasy XV and Assassin’s Creed last year.

Make sure you check back tomorrow afternoon for all of the breaking details!