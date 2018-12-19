Grab a Free Thronebreaker: The Witcher Tales Theme on PSN

If you just can’t get enough of The Witcher, then you’ll be glad to know a new Thronebreaker: The Witcher Tales PS4 theme is available now on PSN, and it’s completely free. This is a static theme, but it is beautiful and features music and sounds from the world of The Witcher. You can find the listing right here.

Many of you may consider yourselves The Witcher fans and are perhaps hearing about Thronbreaker for the first time. This project was developed by many of the talented developers who worked on The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt and offers a self-contained single-player RPG experience.

The game got pretty stellar reviews (we thought it was fine), and it is worth your time if you’ve been craving another peek into the The Witcher universe. In Thronebreaker, you’ll assume the role of a new character, Queen Meve.

Per the official listing,

The game spins a truly regal tale of Meve, a war-veteran queen of two Northern Realms—Lyria and Rivia. Facing an imminent Nilfgaardian invasion, Meve is forced to once again enter the warpath, and set out on a dark journey of destruction and revenge.

