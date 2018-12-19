GTA Online’s Holiday Update Brings In a New Arena War Mode and Festive Gifts

Rockstar Games has launched a holiday update for Grand Theft Auto: Online that introduces new content aplenty. The star of the show, however, is Buzzer Beater, a new mode in Arena War. In Buzzer Beater, players will race against the clock, collecting checkpoints to add time to their lifespan in the Maze Bank Arena.

This update also adds festive decorations, which include: the tree in Legion Square, decorated apartments, and the Firework Launcher. Playing GTA Online on Christmas Day 2018 and through the new year will net players access to new clothing and a “special suite of gifts.”

A new vehicle is also now available. It is the Pegassi Toros, which can be purchased at Legendary Motorsport. Apparently, the Pegassi Toros serves as a combination of a “23rd Century hypercar” and an SUV. You can get a look at the latest Pegassi model in the photo below:

The Pegassi is not exclusively getting love in the form of a new hybrid car, either. Players who dive into GTA Online anytime through Christmas Eve will be rewarded with two new t-shirts. One tee features the Pegassi emblem, and another is a Vapid shirt. (Both were pictured in the featured image above.)

For many, the highlight of the holidays are the sales. GTA Online is no exception, as it, too, will play host to a number of sales. For the week of December 19, 2018, players can treat themselves to 30% off Benny’s Upgrades. On a variety of land and air vehicles, players can get up to 45% off. Rockstar has provided a list of the vehicles, along with their respective discounts:

Benefactor Terrorbyte – 30% off

Mobile Operations Center (including Bays and Interiors) – 30% off

B-11 Strikeforce – 30% off

P-996 Lazer – 30% off

Maibatsu Frogger – 40% off

Dune FAV – 35% off

Grotti Turismo R – 30% off

Obey Omnis – 30% off

Invetero Coquette Classic – 30% off

Vapid Ellie – 30% off

Pegassi Tempesta – 45% off

Dewbauchee Specter – 30% off

Truffade Adder – 40% off

Overflod Entity XF – 35% off

Grotti Cheetah – 30% off

Declasse Drift Tampa – 40% off

Benny’s Upgrades – 30% off

[Source: Rockstar Games]