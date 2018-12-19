Gungrave G.O.R.E. Is Blasting Onto PS4s Next December

Gungrave G.O.R.E. is officially slated to hit PlayStation 4 in winter 2019. The launch window was revealed in September in Japan, but a new story trailer from the North American PlayStation account seems to confirm a concurrent December 2019 release in the States as well. Check out the trailer above.

Details about the story are still quite scarce. We know that we’ll be dealing with a clan known as the Raven Clan. The Raven Clan is manufacturing a drug called SEED which, we assume, it is using to create some kind of army or to appease a client. A quick perusal on a few Gungrave wikis will reveal that SEED is nasty stuff, capable of transforming human beings into enhanced versions of themselves or into deranged, powerful monsters. It is central to almost every plot in every Gungrave game or series.

In the story trailer, we see a revived version of Bunji Kugashira walking through a mysterious chamber to approach Beyond the Grave, who sits stoically. We see Bunji hold a gun up to Grave’s head and begin to pull the trigger before something happens. We can’t see it, but we’re left to assume that Grave wakes up and reacts at the last moment. Exactly how he and Bunji will interact and what their connection is in the game is unknown.

We also know that Mika Asagi will play a role in Gungrave G.O.R.E., and her appearance in a Tokyo Game Show teaser reveals that she’s already been infected by SEED. Mika and Grave will join forces to create an organization called El-Al-Canhel, whose sole purpose is to eradicate the SEEDs in the world. Their aim will bring them into violent conflict with the Raven Clan.

This is the first of many story trailers to be revealed, so stay tuned. In the meantime, check out our review of Gungrave VR.