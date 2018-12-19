Outward’s Gritty Fantasy World Comes to PS4 in March

Survival RPG Outward will make its way to PlayStation 4 on March 26, 2019. Publisher Deep Silver and developer Nine Dots revealed the release date and pulled back the curtain on their gritty fantasy world this morning with the help of a new trailer, which you can check out above.

As you can see, Nine Dots does not want you to feel like a blessed hero when you drop into Outward and begin playing. The developer’s vision is one that sees you as a normal human being in a very dangerous fantasy world. Dragons are not part of your lineage. There are no prophecies about you being the chosen one. You do not have a wizard-king father hiding in the world somewhere. If you survive and prosper, it’s due to your own strength and grit.

Nine Dots is also embracing a mechanic that many developers have started to shy away from, and that’s character-biological maintenance. Having to eat when you’re hungry, drink when you’re thirsty, and mind your equipment in the heat and the cold… That won’t sound fun for everyone, but they’re part of Outward’s survivalist foundation. Magic, too, will require preparation and maintenance. Players are required to perform an “intricate web of rituals” to awaken their powers before using spells.

Even the game features make Outward sound like an intense experience:

Survive in the wilds as you explore a vast and harsh land

Play solo or cooperatively, split-screen locally or online

Ritualistic, step-by-step approach to spellcasting

Constant auto-saving means you must live with your decisions

Encounter dynamic defeat scenarios

A unique experience with every playthrough

We’re rather charmed by Nine Dots’ conviction and dedication to this fantasy-survival RPG experience, but what about you? Is this something you’re looking forward to? Let us know in the comments below if you’ll be braving Outward‘s harsh world in March 2019.