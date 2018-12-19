Some Think the PlayStation 4 Holiday Theme May Include a PS5 Teaser

Sony recently treated fans to a free holiday theme for the PlayStation 4. It’s a creative design, decorated with holiday stylings such as a Christmas tree, ornament, snowflakes, and a present standing in place of PlayStation’s sacred X, O, Square, and Triangle symbols. Yet, there seems to be something hidden within the holiday flair: a possible PlayStation 5 tease. At least, there are some fans considering it as such.

“Happy Holidays” appears in all caps in one part of the theme. That is nothing special. “PlayStation” also appears in all caps. Again, it is nothing special. Except the font for the “S” in holidays and the “S” in PlayStation are quite different. They are so different that the “S” in PlayStation appears to be a “5,” instead.

A fan on Twitter, Mike Peterson, took note of the number and tweeted the following:

HOOLLLDDDD UPP. Look at the S in “Holidays.”

Now look at the S in “PlayStation.” Did @PlayStation just low key announce the PS5 in their holiday theme??? pic.twitter.com/8rfFUjao41 — Mike Peterson (@bmikeyp) December 18, 2018

Is PlayStation teasing the inevitable reveal of its fifth home console? It’s not beyond the realm of possibility. However, what may seem more likely is that the company has chosen to use the holiday theme as another way in which to celebrate PlayStation 4’s fifth year anniversary, as the console launched on November 15, 2013 in North America.

Rumors abound about the PlayStation 5, making way for fan speculation of this nature to surge. Reportedly, Sony has plans to announce the console in the first half of 2019, with an event similar to the PS4 reveal event. According to this particular rumor, Sony intends to follow up the reveal event with a targeted March 2020 release date for the PS5. Regardless of what the company has planned, it seems doubtful a PlayStation 5 tease would first appear in a holiday theme for the PlayStation 4.