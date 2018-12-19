Red Dead Online Gets a Subtle Christmas Update

Red Dead Redemption 2 players who are enjoying the Red Dead Online beta have noticed a subtle change made to the game, just in time for the holidays. You can now hear a range of Christmas carols being played on the piano across the map at various bars. Songs include classics such as “Deck the Halls,” “We Three Kings,” “O Holy Night,” and more.

As spotted by Push Square, YouTuber Tony StrongStyle took the liberty of gathering all these tunes in one convenient video below.

Holiday-related updates have become increasingly common in games. Typically these take the form of large content updates to limited-time events/modes, but it seems that Rockstar Games has opted to take a more subtle approach.

Similarly, while many of these updates are somewhat coded as “Christmas,” most of them put a more general winter festivities spin on things to be more inclusive. Considering the time period and setting of Red Dead Redemption 2, however, it makes sense that “the holidays” take the form of traditional Christmas celebration.

[Source: YouTube via Push Square]