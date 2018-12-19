Rocket League Is Getting Its Own Hot Wheels Car

We’re used to new cars coming to Rocket League but Rocket League cars coming to us is something else entirely. The Octane vehicle from the game is becoming an actual Hot Wheels car. The car will be 1:64 scale, die-cast form and available in blue. It will cost $1.09 MSRP (or regional equivalent) at all retailers where Hot Wheels are sold in North/Latin America, Europe, and Asia later in December 2018.

An orange version of the car will appear sometime in 2019. Below is a list of some participating retailers across each region, as cited in the press release.

United States : Walmart, Target, Kmart

: Walmart, Target, Kmart Canada : Walmart, Canadian Tire

: Walmart, Canadian Tire Asia : Walmart, Target, Toys R Us, Kmart

: Walmart, Target, Toys R Us, Kmart Latin America and Mexico : Bodega Aurrera, Walmart, Lasa, Reval and Barao

: Bodega Aurrera, Walmart, Lasa, Reval and Barao Europe: Amazon, Smyths, Argos, Tesco, Müller

Once again, expect this Hot Wheels car to be available at more stores than the ones listed above. For example, you can buy Hot Wheels at Walgreens in the United States so you’ll likely find the Octane car there as well. As usual, supply is sure to vary across stores and locations.

For those of you who aren’t into Hot Wheels, this may seem like just a fun fact. However, the Hot Wheels collecting community takes these any new addition seriously and video game related collaborations can be some of the most coveted cars. Today, those Atari Arcade Hot Wheels, in-box, range from $5 to $15 individually on eBay. Bundles including all the cars have sold from $30 to $50.

Hopefully, there are enough of these Hot Wheels to meet the demand. After all, it would go great with the Hot Wheels Rocket League RC Rivals Set.

[Source: Rocket League]