Example: Fixed instances in which “Astaroth” was able to stay in Soul Charge mode beyond the fixed amount of time. Or instances in which some vertical attacks were not hitting opponents moving in 8WAY-RUN.

Adjusted some aspects of the battle gameplay.

Adjusted certain characters and moves that ended up being more powerful than intended.

Corrected “2B”’s movement list :





Corrected some inaccurate/erroneous information displayed on “2B”’s movement list.

The tip that specified that activating the following move would result in a continuous combo is inaccurate/erroneous “

During Aggression Shift while soul charged B.B ~ During Aerial Leap B+K

”. To correct this, we have added information that stipulates the above mentioned move does not result in a continuous combo in all but some of the characters.