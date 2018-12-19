Get Ready for More Ys With Ys IX: Monstrum Nox for the PlayStation 4

Nihon Falcom has revealed another Ys entry will be released on the PlayStation 4. Ys IX: Monstrum Nox will launch in Japan sometime in 2019. At present, there is no word on if the new Ys title will hit store shelves worldwide. Yet, the precedent set by other entries in the franchise suggest it may eventually launch in North America. Additionally, it has yet to be revealed if Ys IX will be released on platforms other than the PS4.

The news surfaced during Falcom’s recent shareholder meeting. During the meeting, a logo, art, and the 2019 launch window were revealed. Photos have appeared on Twitter, which are featured in the tweet linked below:

In addition, a teaser website for Ys IX: Monstrum Nox has gone live. The site does not share too much. However, there are quotes featured from a text, presumably from within the game world, referred to as Baldeux’s Cell. Ys IX: Monstrum Nox‘s teaser website also features a few screenshots from the latest title, which are pictured in the gallery below.

Ys is a series of action RPGs that have continued to release since the first title, Ys I: Ancient Ys Vanished, launched in 1987. This new entry in the franchise will take players to Prison City, a massive city where a mystery of some sort awaits. Interestingly, the “Monstrum,” folks in possession of supernatural powers, rest at the center of said mystery. A redheaded adventurer named Adol Christin is of some import to the events of Ys IX, as well.

[Source: ResetEra, Gematsu]