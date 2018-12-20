PlayStation LifeStyle’s Game of the Year 2018 Awards – Best Indie Game Winner

Some studios pull themselves up by the bootstraps and bring amazing untethered experiences to players everywhere. You can often feel the heart and soul that built these games, a few developers that realized their creative vision. Our nominees represent some of the best, but with so many to choose from, this was one of the toughest awards for us to whittle down to a winner. Regardless, we’re pretty satisfied that our pick is representative of one of the best indies of the year. Here are the PlayStation LifeStyle nominations for Best Indie Game in 2018.

Best Indie Game 2018 Winner

Moss

Read our review.

Polyarc is a team of passion. They are a team of heart. They are a team of soul. Moss is the absolute realization of that. The tiniest details that Richard Lico added to Quill’s animations. The literal heartbeats that were recorded by Stephen Hodde. The engaging music composed by Jason Graves. Everything came together perfectly. Moss may be a game about a tiny mouse, but the it’s got the biggest heart. It tries some new things, launching as a virtual reality exclusive. There are a lot of great indie developers making independent games, but we think Moss encapsulates everything that makes indies great. It more than deserves our Best Indie Game award, especially because it already won Best PSVR Game too.

Reader’s Choice Winner

Celeste

The reader’s choice vote came down to literally a single vote. Moss and Celeste were both voted highly, but Celeste took the win. There were plenty of write-ins, proving that there were plenty of loved indies this year. Games like Guacamelee 2 and Dead Cells got honors in the write-ins as well, but it was our Most Impactful Game winner that you loved as the Best Indie for the year.

Don’t miss our full lineup of nominees for the PlayStation LifeStyle Game of the Year awards. We’ll be revealing more winners all throughout the week, leading up to the Game of the Year on Friday December 21.