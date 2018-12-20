Catherine: Full Body Gameplay Shows Persona 5 Joker DLC



Back in September, we got word that Joker from Persona 5 would be playable in the Japanese version of the upcoming remaster, Catherine: Full Body. Since both games are published by Atlus, this news wasn’t a shocker, but it was a nice surprise for the fans. Now, we have footage of Joker gameplay, and it looks great.

While, the Joker gameplay isn’t radically different from what you’d find in the base version of Catherine: Full Body, the DLC does put that Persona 5 twist on things. It’s just what a fan would want. You’ll be pushing, pulling, and jumping on blocks like usual, but the Phantom Thieves will provide commentary as you try to reach the top.

Additionally, you’ll get a taste of that ridiculously good Persona 5 soundtrack as you play. There’s something about those tracks that evoke so many feelings, and it’s awesome to get to listen to it again. As a reminder, the Persona 5 DLC will allow for you to play as Joker in the Babel and Colosseum modes.

The first print of Catherine: Full Body will include this DLC for free, with the ability to purchase it separately later. Keep in mind, this has only been announced for Japan, and there has been no confirmation that this will come to the North American version. Japan will see the release of Full Body when it releases on February 14, 2019 for PS4 and Vita, with other regions coming later in the year.