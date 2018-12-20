Take a Look at Control’s Twisted Beauty in This Unsettling Story Trailer

Published by 505 Games and developed by Remedy Entertainment, Control is an action-adventure game that puts you on the frontlines against supernatural enemies. As the new Bureau director, you’ll have to explore its headquarters: a place known as the Oldest House. And, judging by the latest story trailer looking over its world, things will get wild. Watch surrealism unravel in Control‘s video.

Narrated by former Bureau director Zachariah Trench, this trailer takes us through the history of the Oldest House. First discovered by agents back in 1964, the Oldest House may look ordinary at times, but it’s a place of reality breaking instability and power.

Control takes comfortable and mundane settings/objects and twists them into something horrific. Expect to explore rooms, known as thresholds, where other dimensions begin. Featuring Metroidvania elements, you’ll gain new abilities over time as you uncover new areas and retread old ground.

Below are the official gameplay details.

World Within a Location : Explore diverse environments and shifting architecture in a deep unpredictable world, set within a sprawling New York building.

: Explore diverse environments and shifting architecture in a deep unpredictable world, set within a sprawling New York building. Reactive Environments : Harness dynamic environmental destruction for exciting combat possibilities and master complex rituals to alter your surroundings.

: Harness dynamic environmental destruction for exciting combat possibilities and master complex rituals to alter your surroundings. Flexible and Supernatural Combat System : Define your playstyle by integrating supernatural abilities, upgrades, and modifiable loadouts.

: Define your playstyle by integrating supernatural abilities, upgrades, and modifiable loadouts. Reality Meets the Unexplainable: Dive into a dark and brutalist-inspired world where daily reality has been corrupted by an otherworldly force.

Control will launch on the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC sometime in 2019. For our thoughts on Control be sure to check out our preview frpm E3 2018.

[Source: PlayStation Blog and YouTube]