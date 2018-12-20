Digimon Story: Cyber Sleuth Seemingly Delisted in North America

Well, this is rather odd. Some internet sleuthers made a recent discovery on the PlayStation Store. Digimon Story: Cyber Sleuth has apparently been delisted from the marketplace, but only in North America. As of this moment, it’s still available in the European and Asian PlayStation Stores. However, there’s no guarantee it will remain on those stores, so be vigilant. This affects both the PlayStation 4 and PlayStation Vita versions of the gme.

Curiously, Digimon Story: Cyber Sleuth – Hacker’s Memory, a spin-off of sorts, is still available on the PS Store in all regions. Sadly, though, this removes the only way to easily get the Vita version in North America. While the PS4 version got a physical release in the West, the Vita version did not, making it digital-only. Of course, there are numerous ways to get either versions of the game. Both the PS4 and Vita are region-free systems, making both buying a playing a version of the game from other regions relatively easy.

While getting the game is still easy enough, it does potentially set the stage for even further delistings. While the games are still on other stores, there’s no way to tell if they’ll be removed soon enough. As the games were removed without notice, there is no answer. In addition, one has to wonder if they could be placed back on the store, as well. Bandai Namco has yet to comment on this matter, so everything seems up in the air.

This is far from the first game to get delisted from digital storefronts. Games like Midnight Club: LA and NBA Playgrounds have all been pulled from the PlayStation Store. Oftentimes it’s without warning too, so there’s little to explanation as to why.

Interestingly enough, there is a new Digimon Story in the works. It remains to be seen if that is any motivation to put Digimon Story: Cyber Sleuth back on the market.

[Source: Reddit]