DreamWorks Dragons Dawn of New Riders Soars into February 2019

It’s been a bit since we’ve last heard of DreamWorks Dragons Dawn of New Riders, the game based off of DreamWorks Animation’s How to Train Your Dragon. However, we finally know when it when be landing on our consoles! As promised, it’s coming in early February 2019. What is slightly surprising though, is that it’s coming to Europe two weeks ahead of North America! DreamWorks Dragons Dawn of New Riders comes to Europe on February 1st and North America on February 15th.

The release date was revealed in a recent trailer, which you can see below:

This actually is our first look at DreamWorks Dragons Dawn of New Riders (a title that still needs a colon). It reveals a new art direction that deviates from the films. This game takes a more chibi-esque aesthetic as opposed to the films this game is based off of.

DreamWorks Dragons Dawn of New Riders centers around Scribbler and Patch, a dragon and rider duo who actually debut in this game. Of course, you’ll also run into familiar faces from the films, like Hiccup and Toothless, as well. The riders have to stop the nefarious Elir, who wants to control the world’s dragons.

In addition to taking to the sky, here are some of the key features in DreamWorks Dragons Dawn of New Riders:

A NEW, AUTHENTIC ADVENTURE: Help Scribbler recover lost memories and forge a friendship with Patch, his unique hybrid dragon

EPIC BATTLES: Unlock powerful abilities and take on fearsome foes

EXPLORE VAST NEW LOCATIONS: Fly to familiar locations, as well as new locations, including Havenholme, Valka’s Mountain and Blood Briar Island

SOLVE PUZZLES: Swap between Scribbler and his dragon Patch to conquer obstacles

DreamWorks Dragons Dawn of New Riders will be released on February 1, 2019 in Europe and February 15, 2019 in Europe. It will be available for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC.