Earth Defense Force: Iron Rain’s Japanese Release Date Is Set

While Earth Defense Force 5 recently dropped over here in North America, Japan is gearing up for a new entry in the series from a different developer. While Earth Defense Force: Iron Rain was recently hit with delays, a release date has finally been revealed in Japan, along with information on various editions that will be available for purchase. D3 Publisher has announced this action-packed title will launch for the PlayStation 4 on April 11, 2019.

There will be three editions of Earth Defense Force: Iron Rain available in Japan: The Standard/Digital Edition, the Digital Deluxe Edition, and the Digital Ultimate Edition. Here are the contents (and prices) of each, as translated by Gematsu:

Standard Physical and Digital Edition (7,800 yen) A copy of the game

Physical Edition First-Print Bonus: Earth Defense Force 2017 Portable-style Infantry costume set (two helmets, upper body costume, and lower body costume)

Digital Edition Early Purchase Bonus: Pale Wing eight-color costume set (for both female and male characters)

Digital Edition Pre-Order Bonuses: “Earth Defense Force: Iron Rain T-Shirt” costume “One Man Army” costume “Sailor Uniform & Pleated Skirt” costume “GK-Predator” exclusive weapon (two types) “Credits & Gems” in-game currency

Digital Deluxe Edition (8,800 yen) A copy of the game

“PT-Pythagoras” special weapon (two types)

“PR-Shaman: special support weapon (two types)

“Earth Defense Force 4.1: The Shadow of New Despair Logo T-Shirt & Logo Emblem” set

“Earth Defense Force 5 Logo T-Shirt and Logo Emblem” set

“Earth Defense Force 4.1: The Shadow of New Despair” costume set (one per each class: Ranger, Wing Diver, Fencer, Air Raider)

“Earth Defense Force 5” costume set (one per each class: Ranger, Wing Diver, Fencer, Air Raider) Digital Ultimate Edition (10,800 yen) A copy of the game

“Riho Futaba” transmission operator (voiced by Yuuko Gouto)

“Credit & Gems” in-game currency

“PT-Pythagoras” special weapon (two types)

“PR-Shaman: special support weapon (two types)

“FX-Trial Blazer” special weapon (two types)

“MR-Geo Needle” special weapon (two types)

“Earth Defense Force 4.1: The Shadow of New Despair Logo T-Shirt & Logo Emblem” set

“Earth Defense Force 5 Logo T-Shirt and Logo Emblem” set

“Earth Defense Force 4.1: The Shadow of New Despair” costume set (one per each class: Ranger, Wing Diver, Fencer, Air Raider)

“Earth Defense Force 5” costume set (one per each class: Ranger, Wing Diver, Fencer, Air Raider)

“Wrapping Bus (Dream Club)”

“Wrapping Pick-Up (Natsuiro High School)”

“Wrapping Car (Bullet Girls Phantasia)”

Additional Mission Pack – The Season Pass for additional missions to be released at a later date. They will feature previously unseen enemies and new weapons / armaments.

Earth Defense Force: Iron Rain is a new take on the bug-blasting concept from WWE 2K developer Yuke’s, which supposedly takes the b-movie inspired series in a more serious direction.

While we wait for localization news, you can check out our/my review of Earth Defense Force 5, which nearly destroyed the PlayStation Lifestyle Twitter account upon being published. That’s how you know it’s good.

[Source: Gematsu]