Earth Defense Force: Iron Rain’s Japanese Release Date Is Set
While Earth Defense Force 5 recently dropped over here in North America, Japan is gearing up for a new entry in the series from a different developer. While Earth Defense Force: Iron Rain was recently hit with delays, a release date has finally been revealed in Japan, along with information on various editions that will be available for purchase. D3 Publisher has announced this action-packed title will launch for the PlayStation 4 on April 11, 2019.
There will be three editions of Earth Defense Force: Iron Rain available in Japan: The Standard/Digital Edition, the Digital Deluxe Edition, and the Digital Ultimate Edition. Here are the contents (and prices) of each, as translated by Gematsu:
Standard Physical and Digital Edition (7,800 yen)
- A copy of the game
- Physical Edition First-Print Bonus: Earth Defense Force 2017 Portable-style Infantry costume set (two helmets, upper body costume, and lower body costume)
- Digital Edition Early Purchase Bonus: Pale Wing eight-color costume set (for both female and male characters)
- Digital Edition Pre-Order Bonuses:
- “Earth Defense Force: Iron Rain T-Shirt” costume
- “One Man Army” costume
- “Sailor Uniform & Pleated Skirt” costume
- “GK-Predator” exclusive weapon (two types)
- “Credits & Gems” in-game currency
Digital Deluxe Edition (8,800 yen)
- A copy of the game
- “PT-Pythagoras” special weapon (two types)
- “PR-Shaman: special support weapon (two types)
- “Earth Defense Force 4.1: The Shadow of New Despair Logo T-Shirt & Logo Emblem” set
- “Earth Defense Force 5 Logo T-Shirt and Logo Emblem” set
- “Earth Defense Force 4.1: The Shadow of New Despair” costume set (one per each class: Ranger, Wing Diver, Fencer, Air Raider)
- “Earth Defense Force 5” costume set (one per each class: Ranger, Wing Diver, Fencer, Air Raider)
Digital Ultimate Edition (10,800 yen)
- A copy of the game
- “Riho Futaba” transmission operator (voiced by Yuuko Gouto)
- “Credit & Gems” in-game currency
- “PT-Pythagoras” special weapon (two types)
- “PR-Shaman: special support weapon (two types)
- “FX-Trial Blazer” special weapon (two types)
- “MR-Geo Needle” special weapon (two types)
- “Earth Defense Force 4.1: The Shadow of New Despair Logo T-Shirt & Logo Emblem” set
- “Earth Defense Force 5 Logo T-Shirt and Logo Emblem” set
- “Earth Defense Force 4.1: The Shadow of New Despair” costume set (one per each class: Ranger, Wing Diver, Fencer, Air Raider)
- “Earth Defense Force 5” costume set (one per each class: Ranger, Wing Diver, Fencer, Air Raider)
- “Wrapping Bus (Dream Club)”
- “Wrapping Pick-Up (Natsuiro High School)”
- “Wrapping Car (Bullet Girls Phantasia)”
- Additional Mission Pack – The Season Pass for additional missions to be released at a later date. They will feature previously unseen enemies and new weapons / armaments.
Earth Defense Force: Iron Rain is a new take on the bug-blasting concept from WWE 2K developer Yuke’s, which supposedly takes the b-movie inspired series in a more serious direction.
While we wait for localization news, you can check out our/my review of Earth Defense Force 5, which nearly destroyed the PlayStation Lifestyle Twitter account upon being published. That’s how you know it’s good.
[Source: Gematsu]