Final Fantasy XIV’s Newest Update Brings New Mounts and New Quests

Square Enix has been revealing more and more about Final Fantasy XIV’s newest update, known as A Requiem for Heroes. While the main crux of the update is to push the storyline along, there’s also plenty more to do than just follow the main quest. We’ve recently got a look at some of the new mounts, minions, and more you can get a hold on when the update goes live in January. And there’s even a new quest that may end one of the Hero of Light’s longest-running quests.

The “Wreath of Snakes” storyline brings the Hero face-to-face with Seiryu, the last of the Four Lords. It won’t be easy, however, as you also have Seiryu’s underlings to deal with. However, with the Stormblood storyline rapidly coming to a close, it’s time to bring closure to this saga once and for all.

You can also take part in custom deliveries for the enigmatic Adikragh, who runs the Hard Place. Who knows, if you do enough for him, you may be able to see what hides behind that mask. Even if you don’t, you’ll still be handsomely rewarded for your deeds. There’s also some new mounts you can get your hands on, too! Whether you want to travel by land or by sky, there’s a mount for whatever you desire. You can also get your hands on some new minions, hairstyles, and emotes!

That’s just a part of what Final Fantasy XIV is bringing with its 4.5 update. The most notable addition is no doubt the Blue Mage, a new job that comes with its own set of abilities and quests. This is all to set the stage for the next Final Fantasy XIV expansion, Shadowbringers, launching in Summer 2019.

Before that, however, you can take a break from the brewing war to celebrate the holidays with the 2018 Starlight Celebration. It brings all kinds of holiday cheer, including new exclusive loot! Be sure to check it out before it goes away during the new year.

[Source: Square Enix]