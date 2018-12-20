Take a Deep Dive Into For Honor’s Assassin’s Creed Crossover

On December 19, 2019, the official For Honor Twitter page teased something special and alluded to an Assassin’s Creed crossover event. A video was posted in the Tweet, showing the Abstergo logo from the Assassin’s Creed series and hinting that something big could be coming. Today, we got a deeper dive into the event, titled For the Creed, and it looks interesting.

This limited-time For Honor crossover event is live now, and it includes many features for you to enjoy. Most importantly, you’ll be able to play Assassin’s versus Templars in a new Dominion mode, giving you the ability to play as some of the iconic figures from the Assassin’s Creed series. Additionally, the event includes exclusive Assassin’s Creed gear like outfits, weapons, effects, emotes, and more.

For Honor developers are promising some Assassin’s Creed Easter eggs hidden throughout the maps, so be on the lookout for those as you fight your way through the intense battles.

The trailer shows a character performing the famous Assassin’s Creed hidden blade stab, so it looks like Ubisoft is going all out with this event. It also gives us a glimpse at a character wearing the Assassin’s hood, which is just one of the many customizable options you’ll have at your disposal.

You can participate in For the Creed content starting December 20, 2018, and it will be live until January 10, 2019. For Honor is available for PC, Xbox One, and PS4, and you can look forward to its season three content ahead of the release in January, 2019.