Labyrinth of Refrain Hits 150,000 Shipments Worldwide

We report a lot on massive sales numbers in the millions, but it’s important to give shout outs to the smaller successes too. Nippon Ichi Software recently announced that its dungeon-crawling RPG Labyrinth of Refrain: Coven of Dusk has shipped over 150,000 copies worldwide. This is spread between a Japan-exclusive PS Vita release, and a September 2018 North American release for the PlayStation 4, the Nintendo Switch, and the PC.

According to Gematsu, while Nippon Ichi Software did not share updated sales numbers for individual platforms, Media Create sales last showed Labyrinth of Refrain: Coven of Dusk moving 42,519 copies on the PS Vita, and 5,681 on the PlayStation 4. These numbers predate the international release, of course.

Based on some interesting additional information presented in Gematsu’s comments, it looks like positive word of mouth boosted Labyrinth of Refrain: Coven of Dusk quite a bit in Japan. While its first week out of the gate seemed unimpressive, in subsequent weeks the game apparently stuck around on the Media Create charts. It even sold out multiple times at retailers.

First-person dungeon crawlers is a crowded space, especially on the PS Vita. But the addition of the Nintendo Switch to the equation, in edition to a pretty well-received release in North America, seems to have made Labyrinth of Refrain: Coven of Dusk a modest hit for Nippon Ichi Software, especially for a new IP in a niche genre.

You can check out our review of the PlayStation 4 version for more on what might set this game apart from its peers.

[Source: Gematsu]