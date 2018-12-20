PlayStation LifeStyle’s Game of the Year 2018 Awards – Best Narrative Winner

Games have the ability to tell some incredible stories through an interactive medium. Often it’s that narrative that drives us to action in the game, our curiosity and desire to follow the characters and their journey. There were many great stories that spanned many hours of gameplay, and it made the choice of only picking the best one very difficult. Was it the games that focused most on story, or the ones that wove the story through the open world or action of the game? Here are the PlayStation LifeStyle nominations for Best Narrative in 2018.

Best Narrative 2018 Winner

God of War

I’m starting to get a sense of deja vu, seeing God of War make an appearance right under the word “winner” numerous times. God of War has a lot of action in it, consequently winning our Best Action Game award, but it also led players on an incredible adventure (also winning the Best Adventure Game award). That adventure wove a beautiful narrative that centered on a ever-present character that never even got screen time. The journey to scatter Kratos’ wife’s ashes was an emotional growth of the angry character we once knew, and the bonding between a father and a son let us see a side of Kratos we never thought possible. From beginning to end, it was engaging, riveting, and deserving of the Best Narrative of the Year.

Reader’s Choice Winner

God of War

Where God of War is concerned it seems like the vote is unanimous. You agreed that God of War deserved to win the Best Narrative of the year, after the incredible journey that we went on with Kratos and Atreus.

Don’t miss our full lineup of nominees for the PlayStation LifeStyle Game of the Year awards. We’ll be revealing more winners all throughout the week, leading up to the Game of the Year on Friday December 21.