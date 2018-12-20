PlayStation LifeStyle’s Game of the Year 2018 Awards – Best Performance in a Game Winner

Games aren’t just brought to life by the developers, but by the actors that bring their likenesses and performances to the characters in the game. The technology that allows actors to do full performance capture has expanded vastly over the years. 2018 was a year of incredible performances across a number of genres of games. Bryan Dechart brought an android to life in Detroit, while Christopher Judge brought a whole new voice and power to Kratos. But only one performance can win the award for the year. Here are the PlayStation LifeStyle nominations for Best Performance in a Game in 2018.

Best Performance in a Game 2018 Winner

Melissanthi Mahut as Kassandra (Assassin’s Creed Odyssey)

Our own Keri Honea fell in love with Assassin’s Creed Odyssey, and a big part of that was Melissanthi Mahut’s performance as Kassandra. This is what she had to say about it.

“There are a couple of reasons why Melissanthi Mahut’s performance as Kassandra was so ungodly amazing. For starters, she’s actually Greek (Greek-Canadian to be more specific), which makes her pronunciations and accent, well, authentic as authentic can be. Quite frankly, I’ll never pronounce Sokrates in my hick manner ever again. But more importantly, Melissanthi gave Kassandra life through her voice. She didn’t make Kassandra sound angry or even like a stereotypical tough girl; her Kassandra was, for the lack of a better descriptor, genuine. Kassandra never once sounded over-the-top, larger-than-life, or that she was some grand heroine in a mythological tale. Kassandra was simply Kassandra.”

Reader’s Choice Winner

Christopher Judge as Kratos (God of War)

Where our readers are concerned, God of War is almost always the winner. You were all enamored by how Christopher Judge brought life to Kratos, despite some being concerned that a new actor wouldn’t represent the character as well as the original. He did an amazing job in the role, and is well deserving of the honor.

Don’t miss our full lineup of nominees for the PlayStation LifeStyle Game of the Year awards. We’ll be revealing more winners all throughout the week, leading up to the Game of the Year on Friday December 21.