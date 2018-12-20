PlayStation LifeStyle’s Game of the Year 2018 Awards – Best PSVR Game Winner

PlayStation VR had an amazing year in 2018. There were tons of great games that not only proved themselves on the platform, but made unique use of the medium to give us unforgettable experiences. Beat Saber redefined rhythm games. Tetris Effect brought a classic back in a whole new way. Moss brought the heart. And Astro Bot might be one of the best platformers in years, VR or not. Here are the PlayStation LifeStyle nominations for Best PSVR Game in 2018.

Best PSVR Game 2018 Winner

Moss

Moss was an absolutely incredible game. The whole experience, from the emotional music, to the detailed world, to the brilliantly adorable and engaging animations, comes together to make one of the most immersive experiences in VR. Moss is a game that we simply can’t forget. Our review summed up the experience pretty well.

“Moss bridges the gap between observation and participation. It creates a bond between the player and Quill, making you a part of her story. There’s a sense of pride and accomplishment for everything Quill does, not because you are her, but because you are her friend. Polyarc has built an amazing adventure with a grand sense of scale, bonding players with the smallest hero as they send her out beyond the safe walls of her tiny mouse village. Even if it ends too soon, Moss is one of the most memorable and immersive VR adventures I’ve ever been on, but more importantly, it’s the best friendship I’ve ever had with a VR mouse.”

Reader’s Choice Winner

Astro Bot Rescue Mission

There’s no doubt that Astro Bot was our reader’s favorite choice for the best PSVR game this year. In fact, Astro Bot received numerous write-ins in other categories that it wasn’t even nominated for, including the Game of the Year. After Astro Bot’s wide win, Moss, Tetris Effect, and Beat Saber all received nearly the same amount of votes for a close second. You were very undecided on which game should win, which clearly shows how good all of the PSVR games were this year.

Don’t miss our full lineup of nominees for the PlayStation LifeStyle Game of the Year awards. We’ll be revealing more winners all throughout the week, leading up to the Game of the Year on Friday December 21.