PlayStation LifeStyle’s Game of the Year 2018 Awards – Best Shooter Winner

Shooters are a dime a dozen in video games. They’ve been around for years, allowing players to live out their fantasies of shooting powerful machinery at enemy soldiers, aliens, and angry religious cultists. Whether it’s a first-person open-world game that lets us roam a wild countryside or a competitive shooter that pits teams of players against each other, gamers love to shoot their guns. While there are many shooters, only one can be the best of the year. Here are the PlayStation LifeStyle nominations for Best Shooter in 2018.

Best Shooter 2018 Winner

Destiny 2: Forsaken

Read our review.

Of the staff that plays shooters, many felt enamored by Destiny 2: Forsaken. It’s a very commonly held belief that Bungie’s shooting mechanics are unrivaled, whatever your feeling about the game overall. Destiny 2 simply feels good to play, and the latest expansion gives players even more reasons to jump into that great gameplay. It might seem a bit weird to hand this award to an expansion, but Forsaken was a meaty enough update that it warrants its victory in the shooter genre category this year. It also added bows (among a bunch of other great exotic firearms), which can only make a great shooter game even better.

Reader’s Choice Winner

Far Cry 5

Three games were each within two votes of each other for the top spot, a hard fought battle that ultimately resulted in Far Cry 5 winning as your favorite shooter this year. Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 and Destiny 2: Forsaken were just a couple of votes behind it for second place. Far Cry 5 may not be the first game that comes to mind when you talk about shooters, but it certainly captured the hearts and trigger fingers of our readers.

Don’t miss our full lineup of nominees for the PlayStation LifeStyle Game of the Year awards. We’ll be revealing more winners all throughout the week, leading up to the Game of the Year on Friday December 21.