A 1-Shot Demo for Resident Evil 2 May Go Live Before Launch

It’s possible fans will get to try Capcom’s reimagining of Resident Evil 2 weeks ahead of the game’s official launch. A demo for the title has appeared on the Xbox Store and is apparently scheduled to go live on January 11, 2019. Interestingly, based on details offered by the Xbox Store, this will not be an average everyday game demo. Instead, Capcom intends to offer players only thirty minutes to complete it.

True Achievements discovered the listing on the Xbox Store, which refers to the demo as “Resident Evil 2 1-Shot Demo.” While players will have thirty minutes to finish the demo, there is no limit on how many times you can die in that period Moreover, players can either choose to take their time or work quickly to solve puzzles in the Raccoon City Police Department. Regardless of which method is chosen, the time limit still stands.

At present, the 1-Shot demo is not on the PlayStation Store or Steam. However, there’s no reason to think the Resident Evil 2 demo is an Xbox One exclusive. It’s likely to surface on other platforms on the day of release. Resident Evil 7’s demo, titled Resident Evil 7 Teaser: Beginning Hour, released on all platforms. One of the most interesting facts about RE7’s demo was it not being a part of the main experience. Will the same hold true for the Resident Evil 2 1-Shot demo? It seems all will become clear soon enough.

Resident Evil 2 will be released for the PlayStation 4, PC, and Xbox One early next year on January 25, 2019.

[Source: True Achievements via GamingBolt]