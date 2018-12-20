The Sonic Mania Adventures Holiday Special Will Give You Warm and Fuzzy Feelings

A brand new Sonic Mania Adventures short was just released, and it’s a rather heartwarming holiday special. This thing is barely over three minutes long, so I don’t want to spoil too much of it in the intro here. Check it out above, swallow the lump in your throat, and we’ll meet up again below.

Each of these episodes is rather self-contained. But so you’re prepared, here’s the official synopsis.

In today’s installment, Metal Sonic and Doctor Eggman crash into the jungle after being defeated by Sonic and friends. Feeling broken and abandoned, as seasons turn cold, a surprise appearance may change Metal Sonic’s fate forever!

We can see that Eggman is his typical, grumpy, flustered self after a thorough beating from Sonic and the crew, but Metal Sonic doesn’t seem to be feeling much of anything. This time, defeat really took it out of him (it?). Metal Sonic seems content to lay in self-loathing, maybe forever, until a very special guest shows up.

Spoiler alert: It’s Amy! If you want to pile on a little more holiday cheer, just go check out the comments section for this video on YouTube. That’s not a sentence I’d ever thought I’d type, but what can I say? It’s a Christmas miracle. People in the comments are genuinely thankful for this episode, and so many of them are so happy to see Amy represented in this little animated series.

And Amy truly is the star of the show. After a few panicked wallops, she sees that Metal Sonic is suffering, and empathy takes over. This year, a hammer-wielding hedgehog is teaching us all what it means to embrace the spirit of giving.

