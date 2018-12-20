Get Ready to Strike a Pose With Starlink: Battle for Atlas’ Photo Mode

On December 20, 2018, Ubisoft revealed a sizable update for Starlink: Battle for Atlas which will be dropping tomorrow on December 21st. This update won’t be adding any new story content, but it will be adding multiple fan-requested features, including a photo mode!

Here’s the short-list of additions coming your way:

New Enemy Units – All planets of the Atlas star system will receive brand new enemy types, introducing unique gameplay mechanics and encouraging players to adopt new strategies.

New Activity – Outlaw fortifications will appear all over Atlas for players to take down. This new activity will provide loot and experience upon completion.

Photo Mode – Players will be able to capture the favorite moments of their journey throughout Atlas and express their creativity with several tools to personalize their shots.

We mentioned that the Starlink update didn’t contain any new story content, but the new activities and new enemy types should offer even veteran pilots some refreshing novelty. If nothing else, maybe the new enemy units will encourage the use of physical ship parts and weapons that you have hitherto found little use for.

If you’re still on the fence and thinking about diving into Starlink for the first time, you can check out our review right here. The physical ships themselves and the modular nature of the weapons can lead to unnecessary clutter, which is annoying for most adult gamers who have enough “stuff” around their homes. It can also present a financial barrier to entry for those strapped for cash.

If that’s a concern, rest assured that the game is perfectly enjoyable digitally, and many Starlink players swear by the value of the digital deluxe version over the physical starter pack. With this latest update, now would be the perfect time to jump in.