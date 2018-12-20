Uncharted Movie Loses Director to Another Video Game Related Film

The Uncharted movie is going to need a new director, now that Shawn Levy has left to direct a video game-focused action/comedy called Free Guy. This film has been on the table for some time, but now the project has been greenlit by 20th Century Fox and will begin shooting in April 2019, as reported by Hollywood Reporter, causing Levy to shift his focus. In the movie, the protagonist realizes he’s an NPC living in a video game and has to work with an avatar to stop the developers from shutting down the world.

There’s still some hope for the Uncharted movie. For instance, Tom Holland is still slated to play young Nathan Drake. But with production still struggling to get off the ground after initially having a release date set in 2016, it’s hard to have faith that this film will see the light of day.

It’s clear that there’s some level of hype surrounding the idea of an Uncharted movie but the execution seems to flounder every step of the way. At this rate, we’re more likely to get a proper Uncharted 5 than a movie adaptation of this franchise.

If you’re looking to get your video game movie fix, you still have the Monster Hunter World movie and the Sonic the Hedgehog movie to look forward to.

