Try Valthirian Arc: Hero School Story With Its New, Free Demo

A demo for Valthirian Arc: Hero School Story is now available for PlayStation 4. You can download it for free on PSN. If you love RPGs and games with simulation elements, Valthirian Arc is going to tick a lot of boxes for you. Check out the new trailer above, and see what you think.

Here’s the gist: You play as the principal of a school for heroes and adventurers, and it’s up to you to raise the brightest and strongest heroes to save the realm of Valthiria. War is looming and a very important person has gone missing, so you can’t afford to send soft and fragile wannabes into the world. Discipline your students, make sure they have the facilities they need to train, whip them into shape, and hone their skills!

Students will be able to choose to train as one of three basic classes: knights, scouts, or magi. Each of these classes has its own pair of specialist classes as well. A knight, for example, can continue their training to become an Arc Draconus or a Paladin. Each class has its strengths, and you can either send parties of students out on quests alone, or control them directly. Eventually your students will graduate, and your school will gain prestige and notoriety. Be careful, though: Fame often brings with it unwanted attention and political drama.

If this sounds like something you'd enjoy, then give it a whirl. The demo will be available until January 15, so you'll want to download it sooner rather than later.